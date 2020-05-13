Madison police arrest man for domestic violence after chase

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man after a chase for an assault that happened near the Sam’s Club store on Grandview Boulevard.

The incident happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect was driving a white 2010 Ford sedan. He allegedly attacked a woman, who was given aid by officers.

Other officers spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Orlando Taylor, traveling north on Grandview Boulevard. They pursued his vehicle onto Highway 463 and north onto I-55. Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase.

Investigators said Taylor tried to pass a truck on the left shoulder of the road, but he hit the truck and lost control. He exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. A K9 helped locate Taylor, who was arrested without incident.

Taylor was charged with domestic violence, felony fleeing and several traffic violations. He is being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.