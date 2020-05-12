Madison police arrest suspect after chase leads to crash

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man on Tuesday after a chase led to a crash.

Around 3:45 p.m., an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 North in Madison for careless driving and a window tint violation. Investigators said the driver, who was in a 2007 silver Nissan Altima, failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.

The officer pursued the vehicle and notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about the chase. Deputies joined the chase after the suspect’s vehicle passed the Nissan Plant.

The vehicle exited east at the Canton/Peace Street exit. Authorities followed the vehicle onto Highway 43 until it passed Highway 17. After passing the intersection with Highway 17, the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver, 20-year-old Darrell J. Holmes, and two occupants were detained at the scene of the crash. Holmes was charged with several traffic violations, driving with a suspended driver’s license, felony fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a control substance.

The two occupants of the vehicle were released. There were no injuries during the pursuit and crash