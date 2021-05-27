Madison police arrest suspect in connection to stolen vehicle

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday morning, Madison police recovered a stolen vehicle connected to a series of auto burglaries.

The vehicle was found on Monticello Drive in Jackson by Madison Police investigators, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the U. S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. The wanted suspect, Devin Isaiah Bates, was arrested near the Target Store on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson.

Devin Bates, 18

Bates was transported to the Madison Police Department and charged with auto burglary and auto theft. Police said more charges are pending.