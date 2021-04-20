Madison police officer dragged while pursuing suspect

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison police officer was injured while pursuing a suspect on Tuesday, April 20, just before 3:00 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Mazda Tribute van on Highway 463 eastbound between Highland Colony Parkway and I-55. Investigators said the vehicle was suspected in involvement in a previous felony shoplifting incident at the Best Buy store in Madison.

While the officer was talking to the officer, the driver drove off while dragging the officer with the vehicle. As the vehicle turned south onto the I-55 onramp, the officer was able to free himself from the vehicle. Other officers who responded gave aid to the injured officer, while others pursued the suspect’s vehicle.

As the vehicle reached the 105 mile-marker in Ridgeland, it struck a left cement guard rail of the interstate causing two of the pursuing vehicles to crash as well. The fleeing vehicle came to a stop in the far-left lane of the southbound interstate at which time the driver was taken into custody. There were no other occupants of the fleeing vehicle and other than the two police vehicles, no other vehicles were involved in the traffic crash.

The officer that was originally dragged by the fleeing vehicle was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Jerrell T. Staten, 21, of Jackson. He was transported to Merit Health Medical Center in Canton as a precaution to be checked after the accident. Upon his release, he will be charged with Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer and Felony Fleeing. Other charges are pending as the felony shoplifting investigation continues.