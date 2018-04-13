Madison Police report multiple teens passing out from CBD oil

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police say a new trend among young people is sending them to the hospital.

In a Facebook warning, the Madison Police Department say they’ve had multiple reports of local teens passing out after vaping Cannabidiol (CBD oil.)

Authorities say the brands the teens vaped are Galaxy and Green Mist.

CBD oil is a compound from cannabis, just like THC.

However, unlike THC, pure CBD products won’t produce a euphoric effect.

“It may be legal. But we would classify it at Harbor House as a drug, because it’s something that you can get addicted to,” Executive Director of Harbor House Chemical Dependency Rehabilitation Center, Troste Friedler said.

Friedler is on the side of law enforcement, that parents should keep an eye on any vape products their children use. “Anytime you don’t know what’s in that vape, it is very serious.”

There are Metro Area vape shops that sell the oil.

Madison Police say there have been no deaths or permanent damage from the incidents. But they want parents to report if they’re child has had incidents similar to their reports.

They’re also reaching out to surrounding agencies to see if they have seen connections to the oil.