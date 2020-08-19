Madison-Ridgeland Academy football kicks off Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) is preparing to start the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, MRA will suit up to play Trinity Christian from Texas.

Termie Land, Head of Schools, said he is confident things will go well.

“So far, school’s gone great. I’ve just appreciated so much the planning that has gone into all of this. Our leadership team has spent a lot of time putting together our plan, and our faculty is doing just a fantastic job. The great thing is the cooperation of our families and our students. Everybody’s working together to make this situation work,” he stated.

The school plans to make sure for athletes to have a safe experience.

“Some practices they’ll have where they’re not touching, or they’re spaced apart. Any time they have team meetings, they have masks,” said Land.

A few weeks ago, two players on the team tested positive for COVID-19. One of those players will be returning to play in two days.

Land said, “We’re excited about this team. They won the state championship last year in the league they play in.”

According to Land, the game won’t change, but there will be some safety measures in place for fans in the stands.

“We’re going to require masks as they come and go throughout the night, but if they’re in the stands and they’re sitting with their family and social distancing, they’ll be able to take off their mask. But basically, we’re going to follow the executive order and make that work.”

Only two tickets were given to the family members of the players. It is not a general admission game. If you don’t have a ticket, you won’t be able to get inside the stadium.

The game will be live-streamed and broadcast on radio.

LATEST STORIES: