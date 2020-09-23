Madison Ridgeland Academy football team using unexpected bye week wisely

MRA football coach Herbert Davis explaining how team uses off weeks wisely on September 23, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Amid a pandemic, cancellations are something that high school athletes like the ones on Madison Ridgeland Academy’s football team have gotten used to.

Coach Herbert Davis said they don’t let cancellations — like last week’s against Philadelphia — slow them down, but it’s still an obstacle.

“There’s nothing like game experience,” Davis said. “There’s nothing like game experience against good quality opponents, we didn’t get that last week. “

Davis added that this season they just try to stay prepared for anything, and take everything one day at a time.

“It sounds like a cliché, but it’s true,” Davis added. “You just gotta control what you can control and take every day one day at a time.”

If all goes according to plan MRA will be up against Corinth on Friday September 25, which will not be a cupcake.

Players said they used their off day to their advantage — to relax and regroup to have a clear head for this week’s game…

“We’re defending state champs,” said Jude Aldridge, a defense center. “It’s a private school and they’re defending a 4A and they were really good. They beat two 6A schools last year. “

Much like Aldridge, Cade Carter, a defensive end said that he used this time to self reflect on last week’s performance so that he can dive in this week.

“What can I go back and look at on film?” Carter asked himself. “See where I messed up, see where I can get better. Enjoy that rest, let your body heal because you know next week you’re gonna come and it’s gonna be a dog fight and you have to throw all the punches you got.”

MRA Football will be using this unique season as a learning experience.

“We’re just gonna keep doin’ what we’re doin’,” Davis said. “Believin’ in what we’re doin’ and tryin’ to get better at it.”