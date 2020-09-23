Madison Ridgeland Academy football team using unexpected bye week wisely

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MRA football coach Herbert Davis explaining how team uses off weeks wisely on September 23, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Amid a pandemic, cancellations are something that high school athletes like the ones on Madison Ridgeland Academy’s football team have gotten used to.

Coach Herbert Davis said they don’t let cancellations — like last week’s against Philadelphia — slow them down, but it’s still an obstacle.

“There’s nothing like game experience,” Davis said. “There’s nothing like game experience against good quality opponents, we didn’t get that last week.   “

Davis added that this season they just try to stay prepared for anything, and take everything one day at a time.

“It sounds like a cliché, but it’s true,” Davis added. “You just gotta control what you can control and take every day one day at a time.”

If all goes according to plan MRA will be up against Corinth on Friday September 25, which will not be a cupcake.

Players said they used their off day to their advantage —  to relax and regroup to have a clear head for this week’s game…

“We’re defending state champs,” said Jude Aldridge, a defense center. “It’s a private school and they’re defending a 4A and they were really good. They beat two 6A schools last year.   “

Much like Aldridge, Cade Carter, a defensive end said that he used this time to self reflect on last week’s performance so that he can dive in this week.

“What can I go back and look at on film?” Carter asked himself. “See where I messed up, see where I can get better. Enjoy that rest, let your body heal because you know next week you’re gonna come and it’s gonna be a dog fight and you have to throw all the punches you got.”

MRA Football will be using this unique season as a learning experience.

“We’re just gonna keep doin’ what we’re doin’,” Davis said. “Believin’ in what we’re doin’ and tryin’ to get better at it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories