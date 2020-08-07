Madison-Ridgeland Academy starts first day of school during COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – School officials at Madison-Ridgeland Academy are making sure staff and students follow safety protocol amid COVID-19.

Before students even arrive, they are required to complete a self survey assessment on their health, as well as have their temperatures taken. In addition to wearing masks at all times, students are to remain in the classrooms for lunch.

To prevent cross contamination, students can’t drink from the water fountains, but they can still refill their water bottles. The private school is among the first in the area to start the academic year during the pandemic.

Head of School at MRA, Termie Land, explained how each grade level is managing the new start.

“For the elementary and kindergarten, they’re involved in e-learning. Our high school students and middle school students have a process that they can do. They have to commit to that for the full semester and they are not able to participate in any extracurricular activities.”

LATEST STORIES: