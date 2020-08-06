Madison-Ridgeland Academy to return to school on Friday

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison will begin school on Friday, August 7.

The private school, which provides education for grades K3-12, is one of the first MAIS school to start the academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MRA also has a varsity football scrimmage scheduled for Friday at 5:00 p.m. They started practice with safety precautions in May.

