Madison schools on lockdown, police searching for suspect

Madison, MS – Law enforcement officers are looking for a man believed to be involved in the theft a camper out of Flowood. The camper crashed at the intersection of Hoy and Old Canton Road. Flowood Police say the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and left on foot.

As an extra precautionary measure security officers are on campus and exterior doors are locked at Madison Avenue Elementary and Madison Avenue Upper Elementary as police in the nearby area work to apprehend a suspect. The safety of our students is always our top priority.