Madison shoppers stock up on supplies after winter storms

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – After being locked in the house for a few days due to snow and icy roads, people are now flocking to grocery stores to see if there is anything left for them.

There was a line outside of Walmart in Madison on Friday. Shoppers said once they got inside, things ran smoothly.

Rashunta Cross came in from out of town because her Walmart in Canton was still closed. She said it was worth the trip.

“I just needed a couple of things like water, orange juice. Just a few items to get me through until this thing passes over. I got everything I needed, and I’m glad I did,” she said.

Shoppers said supplies are a little bit scarce after this week, so they only grabbed the basics.