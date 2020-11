MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, students at Madison Station Elementary celebrated the unveiling of the 2020 National Blue Ribbon School banners and plaque.

A hot air balloon in front of the school greeted students as they arrived to campus.

In September, Madison Station Elementary received notification of its 2020 National Blue Ribbon School honor, the highest recognition awarded to schools in the United States.

