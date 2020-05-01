Madison veterinarian explains how to keep pets out of COVID-19’s way

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Social distancing has become a staple for humans, but what can we do for our furry friends to minimize their chances of contracting coronavirus?

Dr. Bob Filgo with All Creatures Animal Center in Madison said it’s pretty much the same idea.

“It’s just common sense practices that you would do with people so to speak,” Dr. Filgo said.

That means social distancing, washing hands frequently and quarantining if necessary.

Dr. Filgo said that there is still a lot to uncover about coronavirus in pets, however they have seen more cases of cats than in dogs.

“Feline species tend to be a little bit more susceptible to it and maybe spreading vs. what we’re seeing in dogs,” Dr. Filgo said.

Dr. Filgo said that a human contracting the virus from an animal is unlikely.

“It’s typically from people to animals,” Dr. Filgo explained.

Though it is possible for animals to spread it amongst each other.

We’ve seen major uptick in shelter adoptions as people seek out companionship during isolation. Dr. Filgo said these people have to be particularly wary, because there are many diseases animals can get that can mimic COVID-19 symptoms.

“There’s all sorts and types of diseases or viruses that they can come in contact with in the shelter environment that they need to be aware when adopting a pet.”

Dr. Filgo said that some animals may contract it and never show any symptoms, just like people.