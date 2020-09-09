Magee High football team, cheerleaders in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Students and coaches at Magee High School are under quarantine following the spread of COVID-19 during a football game on Friday, September 4.

According to Magee Courier-Simpson County News, Superintendent Greg Paes confirmed that approximately 77 students as well as six coaches are officially under quarantine.

First Baptist Church in Magee was also exposed to the coronavirus due to the team eating a meal in the Family Life Center before their game. The athletes from Collins may also be affected because they may have come into contact with the person who was diagnosed as being positive.

Officials said the students as well as faculty will be under quarantine for two weeks. They will not be able to attend school until September 21, 2020.

