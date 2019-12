Magee native Carlos Funchess finished his debut season at the helm of the Southern women’s basketball program with a SWAC tournament championship win.

The Lady Jags defeated Jackson State 45-41 at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, AL.

Funchess went to Co-Lin before finishing his career at ULM. He said the tournament championship win is the reason athletes come to Southern.

The Lady Jags will get a NCAA tournament bid, they’re hosting a watch party Monday at 6pm.