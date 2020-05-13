Magee student wins first “Tell Me Something Good Scholarship”

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A student in Magee was surprised with the $529 “Tell Me Something Good Scholarship” Wednesday by State Treasurer David McRae. The student was recognized for his service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jered Smith, a 16-year-old student at Simpson Academy, is the founder of Season of Service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith organized and given away household baskets to the elderly and new moms. He has also provided lunches for local healthcare workers.

“I am extremely pleased to present Jered Smith with a scholarship from College Savings Mississippi,” said McRae. “Jered has shown leadership, determination, and compassion in the founding of Season of Service, traits that will take him far in life. We’re hopeful this $529 boost to his college savings will help Jered pursue a degree and a fulfilling career in the years ahead. Thank you, Jered, for doing something good for your community.”

Smith will receive a $529 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) Account, which is administered by the Mississippi State Treasury.