Magnitude 2.0 earthquake hits Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A weak magnitude 2.0 earthquake happened in Yalobusha County just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake happened about 18 miles south of Oxford.

The epicenter was 6.5 miles deep near Water Valley, and there were no reports of shaking.

This is Mississippi’s third earthquake of 2020. Previously this year, a 2.1 quake happened in Booneville and a 2.3 quake happened at Tunica Lake.

LATEST STORIES: