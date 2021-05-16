Magnolia man killed after being hit by vehicle in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-55 in Lincoln County. The incident happened on Sunday, May 16, just before 12:30 a.m.

According to MHP, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on I-55. The vehicle was being driven by Neal Binkley, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Investigators said Kenneth Lee Dupre, 64, of Magnolia, Mississippi, was in the roadway on I-55 after crashing his vehicle in the median. Troopers said the Cadillac Escalade hit Dupre, who died at the scene.

There’s no word on if Binkley will face any charges in connection to the incident.