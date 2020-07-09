Magnolia Road in Clinton to close Thursday afternoon

Breaking News
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced Magnolia Road between Northside Drive and Old Vicksburg Road will be closed to through traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

During the closure, Atmos Energy will relocate a gas line to allow the Magnolia Road rehabilitation project to proceed.

Neighbors north of Hobby Farms Road may access their homes from Northside Drive. Neighbors on the south side of Hobby Farms may access their homes from Old Vicksburg Road.

