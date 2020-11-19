Magnolia Road reconstruction nears completion in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced work on Magnolia Road is nearing completion. Contractors will be putting down the base layer of asphalt on the southbound lane of Magnolia Road on November 19-20. The roadway will be opened for two-way travel beginning Saturday pending completion.

The contractor plans to place the final asphalt surface course on Magnolia Road early next week (Nov. 23-25) after which time there will be a seven-day “cure” period prior to the final pavement markings being placed.

During the time that the road is open without the final pavement markings there will be lane delineators in place, and the public is advised to use special caution until such time as the final pavement markings are in place.

LATEST STORIES: