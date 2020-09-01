Magnolia Road rehabilitation project resumes in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced the reconstruction of Magnolia Road between Northside Drive and Old Vicksburg Road has resumed following replacement of a cross drain and redirection of a natural gas line.

Beginning September 1, the northbound lane will be closed until further notice. Traffic control devices, barrels, signage and changeable message boards are in place.

Leaders said Magnolia Road and adjacent neighborhoods should anticipate traffic interruptions during the improvements. Existing asphalt and expansive dirt base will be excavated and filled with new base to prevent future issues.

Once contractors complete work on the northbound lane, they will move over and completely dig out and replace the southbound lanes.

Drivers have been asked to avoid using Magnolia Road as cut through street from Northside Drive to Old Vicksburg Road. Drivers who do not live in the area are encouraged to avoid the road if possible and find another route.

According to city leaders, the project is expected to be finished in late October.

