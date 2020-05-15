Magnolia Road rehabilitation project to begin May 17

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following approval of designs by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, work along Magnolia Road, from Old Vicksburg Road to Northside Drive, is to begin May 17 in Clinton.

Crews are placing detour signs on Friday, to alert drivers to pending road construction. People living along Magnolia Road and adjacent neighborhoods should anticipate traffic interruptions during the improvements.

“This is a major road rehabilitation project which, while under construction, will certainly be an inconvenience to those that live in the area of the improvements,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher. “However it is a project that is long overdue. The City and contractor ask for your patience as we bring a smooth ride to the heavily used road on the eastern edge of the City.”

During certain phases of the improvements, travel along Magnolia Road will be one-way, with either the north bound or south bound lane closed for work.

Drivers that do not live in the area are encouraged to avoid the road if possible and find another route to alleviate congestion in the work zone and delays to their travel plans.

On January 21, 2020, the Clinton Board of Alderman approved the bid of $995,196 to W.E. Blain and Sons for Magnolia Road improvement projects.

The project is expected to be completed, weather permitting, by early September 2020.