JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Magnolia Markets will be held in Jackson on Saturday, March 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Event goers will have the opportunity to enjoy a curated urban marketplace mixed with artisans, creative entrepreneurs, food and music.

Magnolia Markets will be held every third Saturday of the months of March through August at Foot Print Farms located at 4945 South Drive.

It is $5 to attend the market. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.