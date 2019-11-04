Mail-in Absentee Voting ends today

Mississippi (WJTV) – Today (11/4/19) is the last day to send in your mail-in absentee ballots for tomorrow’s general election. If you want your absentee ballot to count you must have it post marked by no later than 5:00 this evening and sent to the Circuit Clerk’s office in your county. The deadline for in-person absentee ballots was on Saturday (11/2/19).
Mississippi law says absentee voting is available for a number of reasons, including for people who will be out of town on election day
also, if a person is disabled, 65 and over or if a person is required to be at work on election day during polling hours.
The governor and other statewide and regional races will be up for grabs tomorrow (11/5/19).
