Main gate closed at Naval Air Station Meridian after suspicious package found

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Meridian Star, the main gate at Naval Air Station Meridian is closed as authorities investigate a suspicious package, base officials said in a news release.

The package was found Monday afternoon. All personnel in the building have been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

No traffic is being allowed to enter the base and all outgoing traffic is exiting through the commercial gate.

