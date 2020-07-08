MAIS adopts guidelines for school openings and sports play

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, July 7, the Executive Board of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) adopted guidelines for school openings and sports play for the 2020-21 school year.

The guidelines were adapted from publications of the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health. Leaders said the guidelines will provide a minimum standard for member schools to operate fully and safely and to engage in interscholastic athletic competition according to the normal schedule for play.

MAIS said members may have different county or parish restrictions and may adopt local policies and procedures in addition to the MAIS minimum standards. Some schools may impose campus restrictions or operate with a blend of campus-based and internet-based intruction.

According to MAIS, schools may opt out of interscholastic competition without jeopardizing their membership, but schools that do not opt out will compete according to the Association’s longstanding policies and rules.

The MAIS suggested first day of school is Monday, August 10, 2020. Friday, July 31, 2020, marks the first play date for fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and girls soccer for the 2020-21 school year. The first football play date is Friday, August 21, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: