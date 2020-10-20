Major project coming to Ross Barnett Reservoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major project will be coming to the banks of the Ross Barnett Reservoir very soon. P360 is a baseball academy with locations in Jackson and Hattiesburg.

On Tuesday, it announced the purchase of 27-acre commercial property formally known as the Rapids on the Reservoir water park.

The project will bring a new baseball academy and training center.

With Turf baseball fields to host high school showcases and youth level events.

Also, 8 courts for volleyball and much more.

With the transaction closing on October 8th, Chris Snopek with P360 expresses his excitement.

Chris Snopek said, “Very excited to be a part of Rankin County in the Tri-County area. Obviously, this destination used to be a great destination back in the day. It’s a blessing to come to this to develop activities, high school, and college activities that can help and pack them in a positive way.”

Locations for a restaurant and hotel are included in the site plan.

This was unanimously approved by the Pearl River Valley Water District.

