JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Major Robert Lyle announced he will be leaving the Salvation Army of Jackson. He will go to Birmingham after serving the metro area for three years, along with his wife Major Karen Lyle.

At this time, there’s no word on who will replace the Lyles at the Salvation Army of Jackson.