Make A Difference Week in the Pinebelt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Make a difference week will be observed October 19-24th with a series of events organized by the City of Hattiesburg.

From 2017 to 2019, the City of Hattiesburg has hosted a single day of service projects across several different sites to celebrate Make a Difference Day. This year, the City will approach the day of service this year by celebrating throughout the week. The City will partner Hattiesburg Fire department, Hattiesburg Police department, Merchants foods, United way of Southeast Mississippi, Red cross, USM and Hattiesburg area schools.

The City said they decided to a week full of events to limit large group activity and making accommodations for COVID-19 precautions yet still make an impact on the community.

Monday the Mayor delivered hand sanitizer to ten schools in the Hattiesburg area followed by organizing for Hattiesburg Fire department to clean up East Hardy street by picking up litter in the community they serve.

The week will continue on with Merchants Food Service employees picking up litter along Edwards Street. United Way of Southeast Mississippi encouraging the public to bring a book to their nearest Little Free Library, in addition to volunteers from the United Way of Southeast Mississippi Board of Directors partnering with Edwards Street Fellowship Center to help with their food pantry. Hattiesburg Police Department will pick up litter along Klondyke Street and the neighborhood. USM Athletics will participate in a cleanup on campus.

In final, the City encourages residents to get in on Make a difference week by getting out into their own yard or neighborhood to pick up litter or work toward a creative beautification project. If they do the City encourages neighbors to snap a photo and share it on social media with #MADDHburg.