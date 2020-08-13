Make-A-Wish “Bid for Wishes” fundraising event now virtual

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Make-A-Wish® Mississippi announced on Thursday, their 2020 Bid for Wishes fundraising event is now online including an online auction.

Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish Mississippi had to cancel both the Evening of Wishes Gala, and their Starkville Wine and Wishes. In lieu of these two events, the Bid for Wishes online event will include an online auction, Fund-A-Wish, and wine pull.

As a bonus, $30,000 in matching money has been committed for the Fund-A-Wish meaning every donation given, will be doubled.

The event will take place Thursday, August 13, at 8:00 a.m. until Monday, August 17, at
11:59 p.m. To join the online session, visit here.

