Make a Wish celebrates 35 years in Mississippi, Wish Kids reflect

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 wishes later, the Make a Wish Foundation is celebrating its 35th anniversary of service and love in Mississippi.

“It gives them that strength and that hope to keep fighting,” said Allison Tyler, CEO of Make a Wish Mississippi.

Tyler said nothing can match seeing the look on a kid’s face when their wish is granted.

“I love getting to be part of Make a Wish,” Tyler explained. “It’s a smile and the stories that you hear from these families are unimaginable.”

Ritt Rittenhouse is one of Mississippi’s Wish Kids in Canton. He was diagnosed with Leukemia a few years ago and has one year of treatment left.

“When I went through it, my family was there to help me and so was Make a Wish,” Ritt said. “They gave me an RC car called the X-Maxx.”

His mom, Marti, said that upon receiving his diagnosis and learning what the next three years of treatment would entail, Ritt went into a funk. But, it was quickly lifted when he learned about Make a Wish.

“He was smiling. He had cheered up, and he was so excited,” Marti said. “I was so thankful for Make a Wish.”

Ritt said he finds the car to be soothing when he is most stressed out.

“I love RC cars and when I drive them it’s just like, yes!” Ritt said.

Marti and Ritt both said that they will be forever thankful for everything Make a Wish has done for them.

If you would like to contribute to Make a Wish Mississippi, please visit their website for more information.

