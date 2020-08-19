Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants truck to 18-year-old

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Make-A-Wish Mississippi granted the wish of 18-year-old Nathan Allen who was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018.

Make-A-Wish partnered with Ricks Pro Truck and Street Smart Automotive Solutions to give Allen his wish to have a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck updated and refurbished.

The surprise reveal was held Wednesday, August 19, at Rick’s Pro Truck in Madison.

