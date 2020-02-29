Make-A-Wish Mississippi holds send-off celebration

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Make-A-Wish® Mississippi wish kid, D’Ontario Hutson will be celebrated at Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Flowood Saturday evening.

D’Ontario is 9 years old from Byram, Miss who has been diagnosed with cancer. His wish to go on a Disney Cruise is set to be granted by Make-A-Wish® Mississippi in March.

According to a recent study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true has positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family.

Mississippi’s chapter, based in Ridgeland and Gulfport, with the help of generous donors and volunteers grants approximately 100 wishes a year.