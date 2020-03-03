Making sense of ballot ahead of primary with candidates leaving race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The race for president may be all shook up, but the ballot here in Mississippi has already been set.

12 news Jade Bulecza looks at voters can make sense of who’s in and who’s out.

Ten names are on the ballot here in Mississippi for the democratic presidential primary even if some of them have dropped out of the race.

The democratic race is now down to Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but you’ll see six other names on the ballot. ​

“Forty-five days before election they must be printed so those ballots have already been​ printed and people are already using those ballots and I’m sure those people who even though they’ve​ withdrawn already have votes so there’s nothing we can do about that,” Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, who’s also the executive VP of the Mississippi Democratic Party. ​

If the candidate you did choose dropped out and Rep. Banks says you did vote absentee, you can change your vote in-person.



The latest candidates to leave are Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg — ​

They both threw their support behind Joe Biden. ​

​Voters I talked to in Jackson recognized the four candidates still in the race. ​

“I like Joe Biden but he’s kind of old school,” said voter Quinton Williams. “I think out of Bernie and Elizabeth those two candidates would ​

do pretty good.” ​

“Bloomberg, I want to see what he brings to the table,” said voter Fredderick Bridges. “I know somewhat about his track record about him​

helping develop small business and a few other things when he was in New York.” ​

The Mississippi Democratic Party says each vote is important.