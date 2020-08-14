Malco Grandview to reopen August 21

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Malco Grandview Theater in Madison announced its doors will reopen to the public on Friday, August 21.
Tickets and times for showcases will be available to purchase starting Wednesday, August 19.
For more information, visit www.malco.com.
