Malco Theatres announces new date changes for movies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Malco Theatres is making adjustments at some locations due to the recent date changes for new movies.

The company said while select theatres will be taking a brief intermission from the previous intermission, the plan is for all theatres to be fully operational in August.



As of July 3, 2020, the following theatres will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday ONLY:

Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS)

Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS)

Jonesboro Towne Cinema (Jonesboro, AR)

Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Fayetteville, AR)

Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT (Owensboro, KY)

Gonzales Cinema (Gonzales, LA)

The Malco Summer Drive-In, located in Memphis, will continue the $20 carload special 7 days a week .

