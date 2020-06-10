Malco Theatres announces targeted re-opening date

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Malco Theatres has set Monday, June 15, 2020, as the targeted re-opening date for an initial round of locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky.

According to Malco Theatres, the Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS), Olive Branch Cinema Grill (Olive Branch, MS), Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS), Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Tupelo, MS), Smyrna Cinema (Smyrna, TN) and Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY) theatres are part of the initial reopening phase, with additional locations scheduled to roll out each week thereafter through July 16, 2020. The goal is for the full circuit to be operational in mid-July to coincide with the release of Warner Bros. highly anticipated film, Tenet. All locations have been closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Malco is very excited to re-open theatres and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President & COO. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”

