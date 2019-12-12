Malco Theatres’ new IMAX theater to open in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Memphis-based Malco Theatres announced the Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi, will offer The IMAX Experience, starting December 13, 2019, with the release of Jumanji: The Next Level.

The new IMAX at Grandview is the first and only commercial IMAX in Mississippi.

“We are excited to welcome another Malco Theatres location to the IMAX business, and together look forward to introducing the world’s most immersive cinema going experience to new audiences across Mississippi,” said Mark Welton, President, IMAX Theatres.

The theatre was custom-designed for use in the existing multiplex theatre and represents the first phase of upgrades to the Madison location. Additional Phase 1 renovations plans consist of upgrading the concession area to the Malco Cinema Grill, featuring expanded food and drink options, plus installation of space for private events with areas dedicated to emerging technologies, such as virtual reality (VR). The Phase 2 upgrade will include a full renovation to luxury reserved recliner seats.