Malco Theatres taking additional measures to prevent coronavirus

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Malco Theatres said they’re doubling efforts to ensure additional measures are taken to clean and sanitize theatres.

The company will increasing the deep cleaning frequency of all areas where patrons have direct contact to include kiosks, counters, restrooms, auditoriums, seats and handrails. They will also re-educating all team members on protocols for proper hand washing and personal hygiene.

Malco will also limit the seating in each auditorium to a maximum of 50% of its capacity.

If you are planning a trip to the movies, but aren’t feeling well, you are asked to refrain from visiting theatres until you feel better.