Malcolm White retires as director of Mississippi Arts Commission

Courtesy: Mississippi Arts Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Malcolm White will retire as executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), after nearly 15 years of public service. His last day as executive director will be on September 30, 2020.

White’s career in public service has included two stints as executive director of the MAC, as well as several years serving as director of Visit Mississippi. White is the owner of Hal & Mal’s restaurant and was one of the founders of the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade.

“After twelve years at MAC, and three years at Visit Mississippi, I am ready to step out of public service and back into the private world,” said White. “I’m grateful to have followed in my father’s footsteps and for the opportunity to serve my fellow citizens. I have had the chance to put forth a few big ideas and share my sanguine notions, intended to improve our quality of life, our view of ourselves and the road ahead. But most of all, I am proud to have represented the greatest asset our state possesses, and that is our story; the arts, culture and our unparalleled creative spirit.”

MAC has launched a search for a new executive director to lead the state agency. Details of the position requirements as well as application information can be found at arts.ms.gov/work-for-mac. The deadline to apply for this position is July 31.

