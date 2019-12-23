Male driver involved in train collision on Northside Drive





Pickup truck hit by Amtrak train after traveling around barrier gate.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police is on the scene of an accident involving an Amtrak train and pick up truck that happened on Northside Drive near California Avenue around 6 p.m.

According to JPD, the male drive of the truck has been transported with moderate but non-life threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Amtrak released a statement on the accident:

At approximately 6:12 pm CT, Amtrak City of News Orleans Train 58 traveling to Chicago came into contact with a vehicle on the tracks near Jackson, Mississippi. There were no injuries to the passengers onboard. The train is on the move again after an approximate 45 minute delay. This is a critical reminder about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate these dangers. Jason Abrams, Amtrak Public Relations Manager.

12 News’ Gary Burton is heading to the scene to give live updates.