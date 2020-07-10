Mama Nature’s in Fondren temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mama Nature’s Juice Bar in Fondren is closed temporarily after learning that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The juice bar announced Friday, a team member at the Fondren location on Old Canton Road tested positive.

For safety precaution, the facility will be cleaned and disinfected. Team members are also placing themselves in quarantine until July 22.

Mama Nature’s in Ridgeland will remain open.

Mama Nature’s full statement is below:

“Our Fondren Location (2807 Old Canton Road) is currently under quarantine. We were recently positive for COVID-19 and we are taking all precautions to protect our Team and Customers. We have notified all employees and have advised them to get tested– even if they are not experiencing symptoms. We are having our store cleaned and disinfected. We are placing ourselves under quarantine until 7/22. The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. Once reopening each member will have their temperature taken before every shift they work and customers are required to wear a mask for entry in an effort to prevent the spread of the spread of the virus. We appreciate your patience during this crisis. and look forward to serving you guys again soon!” Mama Nature’s via Facebook

LATEST STORIES: