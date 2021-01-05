Man accused in shooting death of Rankin County neighbor released from jail

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old Mississippi man, who’s charged in the shooting death of a neighbor, has been released from jail on bond. The lawyer for DeShawn Douglas said there will not be a hearing.

“The family and I believe it would be best for Shawn if we did not make any further public statements about the case,” said Attorney Scott Gilbert.

According to Gilbert, Douglas was acting in self-defense against someone who “violently attacked” him after making threats for months.

Douglas has been charged with murder in the death of 54-year-old Christopher Miln. The shooting happened on Dec. 28 in a neighborhood near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Rankin County, and a neighbor caught some of the conflict on video.

In a statement that was released last week, Gilbert said that Miln had been making threats against Douglas and Douglas’ 13-year-old brother. Court documents from Dec. 3 showed Miln was charged with simple assault and trespassing after an incident with Douglas. Miln was ordered not to have contact with Douglas.

