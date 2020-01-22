Man accused of building bomb to maim or kill ex-girlfriend

(AP) – Prosecutors say a Mississippi man is accused of creating an improvised explosive device in his home after watching internet videos about bomb making. Prosecutors say Brian Richard Sanders intended to maim or kill his ex-girlfriend.

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives detailed the charges in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Prosecutors say a search of Sanders’ home in Laurel uncovered the bomb, two bottles of black powder, a fuse, several guns and ammunition. Agents say Sanders vowed to use nails in the bomb, which would be sprayed all over when it detonated.