Man accused of causing house fire, attacking firefighter in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with arson and assault after Rankin County deputies said he started a fire and attacked a firefighter Thursday night.

Deputies said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. about the fire at a home near Dominion Parkway. They said when firefighters arrived, one of them was attacked by the 21-year-old suspect who started the fire. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

According to investigators, five people lived at the home. They said the suspect and his father had minor injuries due to the fire, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said they also responded to the home last week for a report about the suspect, but no information has been provided about the incident.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional information on Friday, December 10.