Man accused of faking death denied plea deal

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The possibility of a plea deal has faded for a man accused of child sex crimes.

The Sun Herald reports 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was in court in Pascagoula on Wednesday to face 14 felony charges.

It was his first time in court since authorities found him living under a false identity in Oklahoma.

He’s accused of faking his own death to avoid charges that he raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

He had entered into a plea deal with the state before he went missing.

A district attorney now says any chance for a plea deal is off the table.