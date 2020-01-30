Man accused of faking death to avoid sexual assault charges arrested in Oklahoma

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of faking his own death to avoid several charges related to the sexual assault of a Jackson County teen has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Jacob Blair Scott was arrested at an RV park in Antlers, Oklahoma, Wednesday night with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police. Investigators said he was using a false identity. Scott is currently being held at the Pittsburg County jail in Oklahoma awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

He is charged with 14 crimes in Jackson County, including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals added Scott to their Top 15 Most Wanted List.