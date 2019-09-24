Man accused of injuring two deputies after a high speed chase in Madison County appears in court again

Canton, Miss. (WJTV)- A man accused of shooting two Madison County deputies after a high speed chase in Canton will be seen by a judge again today at 10 a.m.

This after the deputies were responding to a reported hostage situation at Egbert’s home.

Deputy Brad Sullivan was shot in the head, and remains in critical condition. Egbert was also shot in the shoulder. Some of Egbert’s charges include: kidnapping, attempted murder of law enforcement officers, and using a fully automatic weapon.

During Egbert’s last court appearance earlier this month, we are told Egbert remained silent when questioned. He was also denied bond.