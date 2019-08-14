Man accused of jumping in Uber Eats driver’s car, claiming to have gun in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after a terrifying situation involving an Uber Eats driver in Pasco County.

An arrest report says 31-year-old Brian Medina approached an Uber Eats driver at Denny’s in New Port Richey around 3 a.m. Wednesday. As the victim was loading her car with food, deputies say Medina approached the woman and started rambling about the food being his.

The victim told Medina to leave her alone but, according to the arrest report, he jumped in the passenger side front seat of her car. Deputies say he told the woman he had a gun and instructed her to drive. The arrest report says Medina also took the victim’s cell phone and kept touching the victim against her will by grabbing her breasts.

When the victim told Medina she needed to make her delivery or someone would get suspicious, deputies say Medina kept control of her phone and gave her directions to the delivery address.

The victim made the delivery and told deputies she tried to get the attention of the customer but couldn’t get help.

After leaving the delivery, the Uber Eats driver tried to drive south on US-19. But deputies say Medina grabbed the wheel and took the car to the Rodeway Inn parking lot.

Once the car was stopped, the victim says she was able to get the attention of a man who helped keep Medina occupied while she ran away.

The victim later positively identified Medina as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.

LATEST HEADLINES: