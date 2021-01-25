Man accused of killing father, injuring mother in Clinton

William Bradford Thomas

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a man allegedly killed his father and injured his mother during a domestic violence assault. The incident happened early Monday morning on Tulane Drive.

Police said William Bradford Thomas, of Clinton, assaulted his parents. During the assault the father, 63-year-old Shelton Minor Thomas, IV, was fatally injured. The suspect’s mother was also injured in the assault.

William Thomas is in custody at a local hospital in critical condition.

Clinton police said they’re investigating the situation as a drug related, domestic violence murder. Charges are pending since this is an ongoing investigation.

